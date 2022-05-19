Ravenous Devils hits 100K copies sold and releases new in-game languages

Hi Devils,

We hope that none of you have fallen into the meat grinder recently, because we have some awesome news!

The game has officially reached 100,000 copies sold internationally (wow!) and with over 74,000 of those sold here on Steam, each and every one of you deserves our utmost gratitude. Because of all your fantastic support, we can now confirm five new languages have been added to Ravenous Devils. These are:

Spanish

French

Korean

Japanese

Turkish

A full German localisation is also on its way, and we’ll announce a date for it very shortly. The team also affirms its commitment to releasing an Endless Mode in the near future, a feature that has been much requested by players, and which will see Percival and Hildred set free to continue slaying and cooking their customers until there may be no one left in the city!

You can expect an official date for Ravenous Devils’ Endless Mode sometime in the next month, but to make sure you don’t miss it, check out our linktree: https://linktr.ee/badvicesgames and follow us on your favorite socials.

Here’s everything else we’ve fixed with this update:

-Fixed a bug that was preventing tables from generating an order.

-Removed a red dot in the greenhouse.

-Fixed some texts.

That’s all for today,

Bad Vices Games