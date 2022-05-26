Update details of Ver. 1.24

The priority for commands given during a direct jump or high jump has been raised, making it easier to initiate a low aerial dash when employing jumping attacks, ↗+A+B, or other similar attacks. (Command priorities remain the same for jump cancels.)

Dash and backstep commands have been reverted to their settings prior to Ver. 1.17, making them less likely to explode.

The time to high jump has been extended to the setting prior to Ver. 1.17, making it easier to input.

Fixed bug where Aoko Aozaki's Floating Starmine (↓↙←+A or B or C / ←+B+C) was canceled out by certain projectiles.

Fixed bug where Mario's Dance - Polonaise was likely to trade under certain circumstances. (*This bug only appeared in Ver.1.23)

Other minor fixes.