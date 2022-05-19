Update on May 19th

Major updates:

Optimize client performance, reduce game memory consumption, and finally stop crashing after hanging up The gold coin system has been greatly revised

Gold coin on-hook efficiency adjusted to 10/min

When there is no reward in the relic battle, the gold reward will be reduced to 5000

Black market reliquary prices slashed

Drilling Chisel=15000

The cost of gold coins for the upgrade of the Cathedral has been reduced Added college welfare system New levels 400 and 450 have been added to the Gate of Old Days, and the first diamond reward in the leaderboard has been reduced to 1500 diamonds The level of relics sold in the Misty Mountains store will be the same as the ancient echo wood Adjustment of sacred equipment attributes

Weapons: Luck Goddess Codex, Gold Seeking Dagger, Echoing Sound to increase exclusive attributes

Rings: Frigid Snow, Shield Wall, and Fire Demon's Fury have adjusted their exclusive attributes to better match the characteristics of the corresponding heroes. The one-click upgrade front function of the Great Holy Church has been cancelled

System Optimization:

Hero page card sorting optimization, will be sorted according to wearable, combat power score, rank

Blackstone fusion process accelerated

Optimized the problem that heroes in Echo Ancient Wood could not upgrade skill specialization

Modify the interface to increase the equipment quality filter

Unopened blackstone holes are visible by default

An inconvenience occurred when optimizing hero consumption

Added graphic guidance for systems such as strengthening, decomposing, and transforming

Story display optimization

The price of some items in the Glory Store has been adjusted

Skill Specialization Cost Adjustment

Protagonist skill upgrade consumption adjustment

Echo ancient wood from position open consumption adjustment