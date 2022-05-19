Update on May 19th

Major updates:
- Optimize client performance, reduce game memory consumption, and finally stop crashing after hanging up
- The gold coin system has been greatly revised
Gold coin on-hook efficiency adjusted to 10/min
When there is no reward in the relic battle, the gold reward will be reduced to 5000
Black market reliquary prices slashed
Drilling Chisel=15000
The cost of gold coins for the upgrade of the Cathedral has been reduced
- Added college welfare system
- New levels 400 and 450 have been added to the Gate of Old Days, and the first diamond reward in the leaderboard has been reduced to 1500 diamonds
- The level of relics sold in the Misty Mountains store will be the same as the ancient echo wood
- Adjustment of sacred equipment attributes
Weapons: Luck Goddess Codex, Gold Seeking Dagger, Echoing Sound to increase exclusive attributes
Rings: Frigid Snow, Shield Wall, and Fire Demon's Fury have adjusted their exclusive attributes to better match the characteristics of the corresponding heroes.
- The one-click upgrade front function of the Great Holy Church has been cancelled
System Optimization:
Hero page card sorting optimization, will be sorted according to wearable, combat power score, rank
Blackstone fusion process accelerated
Optimized the problem that heroes in Echo Ancient Wood could not upgrade skill specialization
Modify the interface to increase the equipment quality filter
Unopened blackstone holes are visible by default
An inconvenience occurred when optimizing hero consumption
Added graphic guidance for systems such as strengthening, decomposing, and transforming
Story display optimization
The price of some items in the Glory Store has been adjusted
Skill Specialization Cost Adjustment
Protagonist skill upgrade consumption adjustment
Echo ancient wood from position open consumption adjustment
Changed depots in overseastest branch