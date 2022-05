Share · View all patches · Build 8768501 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 12:13:22 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying Ib!

Today, we have updated to ver 1.04.

Green Area: fixed display of enemy graphics in walls

Abyssal Space: fixes for errors occurred

We sincerely hope you continue to enjoy Ib.

PLAYISM

