0.6.5 Patch Note

Added vehicles

Boxy, the step van is added



Koma, the small hatchback is added



Stagon, the old station wagon is added, with roof rack tune part



Nimo, stretched limousine is added

Limo License is also added to tuning shop, which allows VIP passengers, they are trickier for comfort and urgent but pay more



Seo-Gui-Po Downtown Construction

A new downtown is being constructed near Gu-Jwa



Multiplayer Admin

Host now can add other players as Admin

The Admin list is saved and can be edited at the Admin tab

Admin can do the following things

Kick or Ban other players

Spectating other players

Abandon Rescue job



Buy Bus

You can now own buses

Bus License is added to the tuning shop

A large bus can be bought at the Gu-Jwa Heavy Duty

Job income is raised

Truck:20%

Taxi:30%

Bus:20%

Improved/Changed

[Vehicle] Some Truck and Bus names are changed

[Vehicle] Trailer's name is changed (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Few vehicle prices are raised due to optional parts (Thanks to AussiePanda)

[Vehicle] Trailer spawner is added (Thanks to ESS5)

[Vehicle] Handbrake now doesn't trigger clutch in Front-wheel drive vehicle, hence allowing a Burn out (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Vehicle] Titan's 5th wheel location is moved a little bit forward (Thanks to Rammy1992)

[Vehicle] Titan's 5th wheel didn't have proper slope collision (Thanks to CarbonRevenge)

[Taxi] Taxi passengers now seats in the back seat and hitchhikers now seat in the front seat (Thanks to GreenDalek)

[Truck] Courier service now has base payment

[Controller] You can now set destination at the world map with Controller(Gamepad) (Thanks to r0zen) (You can change stick dead zone for map control at the Gameplay Option)

[Rendering] Eye adaptation is changed to avoid becoming too bright when looking at dark places (Thanks to ethan)

[Multiplayer] Word filter is added to character name, server name and archievement broadcasting (Thanks to TheAussiePandaYT, HollowOne, Mr. Sandman, Furryman and Reddington [Red])

[Navigation] Navigation pathfinding now prefers fewer turns (Thanks to )

[UI] You can now change the name of the vehicle at the garage

[UI] Vehicle summon list now shows vehicle info (Thanks to hladych)

[UI] Paint slot button becomes disabled when the selected skin doesn't support that slot

[UX] Brightness option is added (Thanks to Mercer)

[UX] Chase camera distance option is added

[AI] Autopilot now stops if fuel is empty (Thanks to Vandragorax)

[World] More objects are added

[World] Lighthouse near Sung-San is raised (Thanks to MajorReismann)

[Localization] Spanish is added

Bug Fixed

[Vehicle] Enfo GT's body was slightly offset to the left (Thanks to Smiff)

[Vehicle] Sleeping in the go-kart was possible (Thanks to vcharng)

[Vehicle] Cheetah Mk1, Air City, School bus had second differential (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Elisa's body material was broken (Thanks to TheAussiePandaYT)

[Vehicle] Police interceptor didn't have right side virtual mirror (Thanks to Knottypine)

[Vehicle] Stella's Taxi Cab was misplaced (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Vehicle] TCS makes the vehicle slow during reverse (Thanks to FR13ND5 and NorthHopper)

[Delivery] Any cargo was accepted by the power plant (Thanks to Fireboyd78)

[Police] Hit by police or low-speed collision was charged (Thanks to Ethan V)

[UI] Leaderboard refresh button at the main menu is overlapping with the character level on some systems (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[UI] Required cargo space type for the Log was not right (Thanks to TheAussiePandaYT)

[Sound] I4 90HP Engine had V8 sound (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[World] Jeju tuning shop's ground was not matching with the building (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[World] Fence at the skidpad was floating (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[World] Road doesn't have collisions near Gim-Nyung Beach (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[UI] Error message didn't show up after trying to teleport while chased by police (Thanks to majored1, TheAussiePandaYT, and NorthHopper)

[Bus] Cannot continue bus route after reconnect (Thanks to PcmciaKai)

[Truck] Picking up compacted garbage was possible (Thanks to Magnificent Microwave Casserole)