UPDATE 1 IS HERE!

Hey Ghosts and Hunters,

We hope you’ve been enjoying the Midnight Ghost Hunt Early Access thus far. We promised we’d be cooking up some exciting new stuff during EA, and now our first major content update of Early Access is ready for you to check out! We have an eerie new map (Doll Factory) for you to check out, new cosmetics, improvements to the melee gear, new hero props, and more.

Starting today, MGH will be on sale all weekend long, 20% off!

New Map Doll Factory



The Doll Factory is now open for business. You can haunt or hunt in an abandoned doll factory in the dead of night! In typical MGH fashion, this eerie doll factory is equal measures charming and terrifying!

Factory is back and better than ever

Full of new props, hiding spots, and creepy dolls

Watch out for the murder dolls...

Ghostsmasher Rework



Added a small buckler shield that can be used to block incoming damage. It is not as effective as the full riot shield, but can be useful when dueling a Ghost before or after Midnight.

New small buckler shield to block some incoming damage

Can chain lightning damage up to 3 times against Ghosts or moving possessed props

Sledgehammer Rework



Added the ability to charge up an attack for added damage; the higher you heft your hammer, the stronger your swing will be!

New charge up attack

Can destroy large props in 1 or 2 hits depending on the charge up

New Hero Props

Murder Doll - Runs around and lunges at hunters with a knife

- Runs around and lunges at hunters with a knife Warehouse Gate - Acts as a guillotine to smash hunters

- Acts as a guillotine to smash hunters Forklift - Yeeting hunters into the air has never been more fun

- Yeeting hunters into the air has never been more fun Soda Machine - Lobs cans of Midnight Ghost Drink™ at unsuspecting hunters

- Lobs cans of Midnight Ghost Drink™ at unsuspecting hunters Speaker - Pump up the volume and the damage - use sound waves to knock hunters around





Cosmetics

Early Backer Skins

The Lord and Lady Ghost skins and The Veteran and Rookie Hunter skins are now available

As a bonus for patiently waiting, we have also thrown in two new emotes exclusive to Early Backers, the Gentleman and Lady

New Skins

Satisfactory Pioneer Hunter

Satisfactory Pioneer Ghost





New Victory Poses

Pray

Idol

Nirvana

Clown Dance

Confident

Admire the Duck 🦆

Facepalm

New Emotes

Clown Dance

Confident

Wipe Sweat

Facepalm

New Titles

Longtime players have been asking for a way to flex their Ghost Shard balance - well, now you can! The Wealthy title costs 100k shards, while the Millionaire costs...well, you know.

We hope that you’ll enjoy Update 1, and we look forward to getting in some matches with you all on the Doll Factory soon!

For those of you who haven’t joined us yet on Discord or Twitter, be sure to do so! It’s a great way to give us your thoughts and feedback, and connect with other awesome players in the community! Until next time, happy haunting and hunting!