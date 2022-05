Share · View all patches · Build 8768420 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Growbot on Steam Deck!

Great news: Growbot is now fully compatible with the gamepad of the Steam Deck and can be played with touch. It also now supports playing the game with gamepad on Windows.

Growbot optimised for M1

Aside from Steam Deck: For all our Mac-using friends out there: Growbot does now work natively on Apple Silicon (M1).