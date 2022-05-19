[Update] Crossout 0.13.65. Crossout day



Caligari and Ochre are already waiting for you at your range! Destroy your opponents in the updated brawl on the new map, collect all rewards of the festive event and don’t forget about the gift and special promotion! Let’s start celebrating “Crossout Day”!



Crossout day

Attention! The “Crossout day” event will last until June 1 inclusive!

This year, for the 7th anniversary of Crossout, we’ve updated the brawl that many enjoyed playing last year:

“Crossout day” is a confrontation similar to the “Free for all” brawl, where the player has no allies. You are surrounded by enemies and you need you to destroy as many of them as possible!

The battle takes place on a new map “Sand harbour”.

Players take part in the battle on pre-prepared vehicles, sometimes highly unusual. All armored vehicles in battle are created by our players.

This year, we’ve updated the list of blueprints for the brawl.

The brawl also has respawns.

After respawning, you can choose which vehicle you can choose the vehicle on which you will continue fighting: there will always be 3 random blueprints to choose from.

The points are awarded for both shooting off parts and for destroying the enemy. The points for destroying the enemy are also added to the points for all parts that were mounted the enemy’s armoured vehicle at the time of destruction.

Challenges and rewards:

Each player will have access to a special event reward scale with levels for free:

The level can be increased by completing the daily challenge to find the malfunctioning Caligari drones on the “Crossout day” brawl map.

All uncompleted daily challenges on finding the drones accumulate. If you missed a few days, then you can easily complete several challenges at once.

Leveling up rewards include: unique or rare cosmetic items, containers with resources and CKs, workbench coupons, storage expansions, workpieces, a structural part, range items and Engineer badges.

New starter pack “Cleaner”

Unique armoured car: “Accomplice”;

Weapons: turret cannon “ZS-33 Hulk”, turret “DT Python”;

Cabin: “Bear”;

Unique character portrait: “Hog”;

Unique sticker “Scavenger’s mark”;

Unique paint can “Crust”;

650 in-game coins.

Maximum number of parts increased to 50.

Everybody in the Valley knows that Scavengers are a part of the “Brotherhood” — a military organization that also includes Steppenwolfs. That’s why discipline and strict hierarchy are highly important and beneficial for Scar AB’s people. Like a strict hierarchy. But every career ladder has a downside — its first steps. Hog has joined the Scavenger ranks just recently, but he has already proven himself to be a responsible worker in the field of finding the useful “junk” and protecting it from hostile gangs. Scar would gladly promote the rookie, but “he has just started working here”. Good thing that Hog is a professional mercenary who is only interested in his reward, and Scavengers always pay their debts.

Special Crossout Anniversary pack: “Crossout turns 7!”



Attention! The Gift pack will be available to everyone who logs into the game from May 19 at 06:00 GMT to June 1 at 23:59 GMT!

Unique armoured car: “Survivor”;

Cabin “Fury”;

2 autocannons “AC43 Rapier”;

Hologram “Crosshairs”;

A paint can “Commotion”;

Sticker “Magnificent seven”;

Unique character portrait “Julius”;

Background and logo for profile customization.

Special Crossout anniversary promotion

We are launching a special promotion during which:

You will be able to freely switch between the in-game factions.

Part production will be instant (you will still need to claim the finished parts from the workbenches).

The amount of free respawns in raids will be increased from 1 to 2.

Please note:

The promotion will be available from May 19, 06:00 GMT, to June 2, 05:00 GMT.

Free transition between factions will be available immediately if you have not changed your faction the day before the promotion started. If you have already switched between factions, then you need to wait until the timer expires;

All parts that were in production before the promotion started will be manufactured for the allotted time. Instant production will be active only for those parts, the production of which was launched after the start of the promotion.

Additional bonuses

With this update, all players will receive pleasant bonuses, the contents of which will depend on how long you’ve been fighting in the Wasteland world. The more years you have been with us, the more significant the bonus will be because you will not only receive the gift that is based on your time in the game, but all the previous gifts as well!

You can get your bonus while the “Crossout day” event is active.



New map “Sand harbour”

The map was specifically created for the game’s anniversary and the “Crossout day” brawl.

Share your impressions and feedback regarding the new map! If you like this map, we may use it in other timed or permanent modes in the future.

Festive garages

Such an important event as the game’s anniversary couldn’t pass by your garages! Check out how they have changed for the duration of the event! Panoramas of garages can be found here.

Raids

Changed the respawn points in the final stages of raids on the maps “Lost coast” and “Terminal-45”. Now the player will be respawned closer to the battlefield.

Now the towers in raids can be highlighted with markers.

Improved animations for the appearance of quick ally messages on the minimap.

Now you may check each radiator's bonus when used with shotguns in the description.

Improved the placement of vehicles with mechanical legs “Bigram” in the garage.

Fixed the surface collision model on the map “Fortress”.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to look inside the rock using a certain camera position on the “Blood rocks” map.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to install certain range objects outside the special construction zone.

Improved the physical model of the cliff on the “Factory” map.

