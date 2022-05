New Update Available

-Automatic reloading of weapons when you run out of bullets

-You can now reload manually with mouse 3 (press the mouse wheel) or "R" or "Y" on the controller.

-New interesting loots are hidden on each level

-Fixed a small animation bug when reloading weapons with the zoom activated

-Fixed a map exit on level 5

New update coming soon

If you encounter other bugs or if you have suggestions for improvement let me know :)