Update reports and scheduled plans-10

Hello, players.

The updates to the official release are as follows:

Some sex position change. Added erotic content during dinner time. Fixed the order of text to make the content more fluid. Adjusted the displayed upper limits of Affection and Interest to 999. The first successful addition of story differences with high Mood. Fixed an issue with displaying the change of day when in Cat Mode. After the purchase of main event props, she will now switch back to human form.

Thank you to all the players who have tried the Early Access version and provided many suggestions to shape what we have today.

And there are still some updates planned.

Extra Mode: quickly view H scenes A new, animated erotic CG

As for cloud archives and steam achievements, we are still asking the programming team to evaluate them. An announcement will be made when the results are confirmed.

We hope you enjoy!