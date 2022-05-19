V0.56 New Weapon and Level!

Hello, all you horror shooter fans!

In this update, we got some cool changes.

-A new weapon has been added. The Incinerator! Basically a homemade blowtorch, aka flamethrower (as flamethrowers seem to be fan favs with all my games). But this isn't like the flamethrower in Fossilfuel, this thing will make quick work of weaker enemies and can clear a room in seconds! Plus it looks really cool when you use it. You can find it in the Park where the Snowmen are or in the Hospital by the front door reception room.

-The "Underworld" Level has been greatly expanded to be a "new" level. Before it was just a boss fight room, now it is a full level. I really thought that level looked really cool and wanted the player to spend more time there.

Tweaks:

-Skeleton's health was reduced by 50%. They were a little too tankie.

-Guns each have a unique sound when they are switched/equipped.

-The Secret Final Boss battle has been tweaked to be a bit more epic.