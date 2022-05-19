Rec Room PATCH - the "Under Construction" edition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sharing Room Details

With this update, we'll start rolling out the ability to share Room Details Pages to chats! Pressing "Share" on a Room Details Page now reveals a "Share to Chat" option. From there, it's as easy as picking the DMs or Friends you want to share the Room with! Randomly browsing and seeing something cool to share? Want to share your favorite rooms with your favorite people? We've got you!

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Inventions and Clipboard objects are now displayed in front of the Maker Pen before placing them with the Create tool! Now you can see a better preview of what something will look like before you spawn it.

Copy-paste can now be done faster by selecting objects with the Select tool and clicking the Create tool, for all you speed-running builders!

