Burnit Quest update for 19 May 2022

Burnit Quest v1.1.2! Multiplayer hotfixes!

Build 8767371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,
I'm back with a bunch of new fixes to the VS multiplayer mode!
Thanks to user Arelyn530 from r/BurnitQuest!

Here are the fixes this time around:

  • Versus Stampede mode is finally accessible!
  • Bumpers on Last to Fall Versus won't affect both players at the same time on collision
  • Versus fishing had a weird bug where the fishing rods would start at a weird location
  • Some graphical fixes were done too

Next up I'll be working in implementing all characters on versus mode!
Stay tuned and keep on burning!

