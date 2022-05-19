Burnit Quest v1.1.2! Multiplayer hotfixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8767371 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

I'm back with a bunch of new fixes to the VS multiplayer mode!

Thanks to user Arelyn530 from r/BurnitQuest!

Here are the fixes this time around:

Versus Stampede mode is finally accessible!

Bumpers on Last to Fall Versus won't affect both players at the same time on collision

Versus fishing had a weird bug where the fishing rods would start at a weird location

Some graphical fixes were done too

Next up I'll be working in implementing all characters on versus mode!

Stay tuned and keep on burning!