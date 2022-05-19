Burnit Quest v1.1.2! Multiplayer hotfixes!

Hi,
I'm back with a bunch of new fixes to the VS multiplayer mode!
Thanks to user Arelyn530 from r/BurnitQuest!
Here are the fixes this time around:
- Versus Stampede mode is finally accessible!
- Bumpers on Last to Fall Versus won't affect both players at the same time on collision
- Versus fishing had a weird bug where the fishing rods would start at a weird location
- Some graphical fixes were done too
Next up I'll be working in implementing all characters on versus mode!
Stay tuned and keep on burning!
Changed files in this update