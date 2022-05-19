Update 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 8766882 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 16:26:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

This small update is mainly to squish annoying bugs and implement a requested feature before releasing a bigger update.

Tweaks section:

-The electrical discharge and the ultraviolet wave are both more precise.

-Corrected the text display during game to be queued if (by luck or bad luck) many events or actions trigger multiple messages.

-With this queued text display, some messages were rewritten for optimization.

Bug squish section:

-I fixed "again" the attracted Tetani bacteria by a nano bait even though it was defeated or dead.

-Player 2 energy bar was not diminishing with usage.

-Player 2 could not deliver genetic or vaccine component to a whitecell.

New Stuff section:

-A new blinking light is now part of each nanobot. This requested feature will make it easier for players to identify their Nanobot in the fray.

This sums it up for now.

As always, I thank you for protecting the organism with your nanobot and I wish you a lot of fun :)