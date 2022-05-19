Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 29

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well.

We would first like to make a small announcement.

As some of you might have suspected we are not going to be able to release Card Survival on the date we were planning. We don't want to give an exact date yet, but we believe it will probably be at some point in July. Fortunately, if anything this should just mean good news for all of you as it means more content is going into the game before it's final release. :)

Now let's go to the content list:

New Locations:

No Volcano yet!! It seems we keep postponing this one for some reason. Perhaps we should save it for our last update before leaving early access. :D

What we do have to offer this time is:

Bird Rock: A small islet off the coast of the island. It can be reached from the rocks if your swimming skill is high enough. On it you'll find mostly find seagulls and guano. By the way, the shipwreck has been moved to this location and can no longer be found in the rocks.

Secret Cove: A small sheltered beach that can found by exploring the Jungle Highlands. The bird rock can be seen from here, allowing you to swim to it and from there to the rocks. There's also a secret in this cove that good swimmer might be able to find.

Eastern Highlands: A sister area to the old highlands (now called western highlands). It is drier and has less vegetation but is also richer in minerals and has the main entrance to the new cave system that has been added to the island.

Cave System:

The cave system can be found by digging up a buried tunnel in the Eastern Highlands. From that tunnel you'll be able to explore an extensive cave system with multiple chambers and exits to different parts of the island.

The cave system now holds almost all the copper that can be found in the island as the veins in the grasslands and wetlands caves have now been removed, along with all the ore that could be found in the western highlands.

The total copper that can be found has been increased considerably though, it is just harder to get now.

These caves are very dark so you'll have to bring multiple light sources with you. Inside you'll also run the risk of hurting yourself when climbing or exploring.

Some of the cool things you'll be able to find in the cave system are:

Multiple Copper Veins.

Calcite Crystals which can work as decorations when placed on shelves.

Geodes that can be cracked open for a chance to find calcite or copper ore.

An underground pond that refills itself and connects to the dark cave in the wetlands.

A flooded chamber with an exit to the sea.

Furnace Improvements:

Firing clay and smelting copper now require a minimum temperature to work. The old kiln now will slowly increase its temperature when lit and will only start firing once its reached the required temperature. This process can be accelerated by using bellows, which can be crafted using leather.

Copper Ore now needs to be smelted into copper before it can be casted for making tools.

The kiln unfortunately can no longer reach the temperatures necessary for smelting copper however, so this will have to be done in one of two new structures.

Forge:

A new structure that can reach much higher temperatures than the kiln and at a much faster speed. It's the ideal structure for smelting and casting copper.

Advanced Kiln:

This Kiln can get hot enough to smelt copper too and it's slower to heat than the forge. Its main advantage is that it can fire 6 vases simultaneously. Double the amount of the old kiln.

Note: Unfortunately I didn't manage to finish the art for these things in time so we'll be uploading it in a hotfix as soon as we can. ;)

Improved Stat Interface:

There is now a new window with multiple tabs that lets you see lots of different stats, many of which are normally hidden. This window will be accessibly by clicking on any stat or from a special button in the equipment screen.

In other words, you can now finally check the state of your skills! :)

The new window will show you which stats a specific status is currently affecting and also let you pin any stat you want so that it's always visible while playing. In the future, it will also include a written description of each stat.

In addition to this, some stats now appear as single icons with no bar in order to save space. Things like shelter status, bug population in the area, rain and sun strength for example.

You can of course expect a few hotfixes over the following days to iron out some things. ;)

As always any feedback you have is welcome!

General Changes:

Weather visual effects are now hidden in indoor places (and their sound is lowered)

Making mortar no longer requires shovels.

Chairs can now be moved around.

Reduced the cost of building trapping fences.

Temporarily hid TV game perk (unless the player has already purchased it) as it's not currently working well with the newly expanded island.

Fixed a bug where a macaque that you left alone in a place for a long time would bite you and bring you many gifts all at once when you got back to it (even if it had died in the meantime)

Fixed a bug where you can't put things in bags or backpacks that you have in your hand or equipped when a location with a weight limit is full

Fixed some bugs with irrigation to make it work with multiple reservoirs at once.

Storms can no longer leak into cellars.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the fiber shirt from unlocking.

Fixed a bug that was preventing paths from working from the deep jungle to the secret valley.

Fixed bug that was preventing irrigation from working on rice paddies.

Seagulls can no longer steal macaque carcasses.

Fixed a bug with the water reservoirs.

Ginger effect is a bit stronger against diarrhoea.

Weston now requires less loneliness to unlock.

Scrappy soup unlock fix.

Fibers can now be lit directly on a fire.

Hand Callouses grow faster now.

Drought Perk is now completely rain proof!

Some text corrections.

Increased tent sun protection.

Coconut Fish no longer produces a coconut shell.

Fixed issue with dry puddles showing water and having strange actions.

Tweaked which locations can be raided by which animals.

Raincoat now protects a bit more against the sun and against bugs.

Added monkey meat to the food filter.

Yam Curry now accepts all forms of chilly.

Fixed text for the partridge feeder.

Items obtained from exploring now go to the base instead of the hand.

Animal raids into mudhuts and caves now only work if the environment housing them are within the territories of the raiding animals. (monkeys will only raid in jungle environments and secret valley, monitors will only raid in grasslands and mangroves)

The game will now revert to a default resolution if it starts with a too small resolution.

That is all for now.

See you all on the forums, on Discord or on the next update!