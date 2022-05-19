Ground Control to Space Sinners!

Hi there! It’s been a while since we last talked, but we have a really exciting MASSIVE update packed with new features for you all… So take your protein pills, put your helmet on and let’s take a look.

Floating in a most peculiar way

We’ve added a bunch of new animations to all the locations in the game, with these new poses you’ll be able to discover new spots in the environment like never before. Against the bed headboard, in the shower or over the ship control panel! Lots of possibilities…

My spaceship knows which way to go

We’re bringing to SpaceSEX a super requested feature by all of you, the Money Shot!

As you have fun with the girls, you will now see an intensity meter for each of the characters. You can increase each character’s pleasure by picking their favorite positions and having a good timing. But the meter can decrease as well so try to not be too boring nor too anxious!

Once the meter is filled pick one of the different Money Shot poses and you’ll reach the grand sticky finale!

Commencing countdown, cameras on!

We have a new exciting feature for all our PC users, now you can switch up between 2 camera modes, our regular free-movement camera and a new pre-fixed camera angles mode with the hottest shots of the action for a more cinematic-like experience!

And the stars look very different today…

And last but not least we have some news regarding the galaxy famous peace-disturbing Aiden’s piece.

He was a bit jealous ever since Lance came around and Nov-A had a taste of his huge green meat pole, so we took him to the Dr. Molly’s Space Clinic in the Sex Moon of Saturn and now he’s really packing something from another galaxy!

