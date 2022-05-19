 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dragon Extinction VR update for 19 May 2022

0.5.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8766681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added VR setting for toggle sprint, smooth turning, turn angle, and haptics
  • Added haptic feedback to weapon swing/hit, shield block, ranged weapon fire, spell cast
  • Fixed unable to enter Spider King boss arena
  • Fixed quest window overlaps part of keyboard
  • Fixed crossbow fires in menu after dodging in menu
  • Fixed bow/crossbow randomly firing
  • Fixed jump progress stuck on screen if you failed to jump (Such as out of stamina)
  • Fixed able to walk off Spider King Arena without falling

Changed files in this update

Dragon Extinction VR Content Depot 1301431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link