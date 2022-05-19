- Added VR setting for toggle sprint, smooth turning, turn angle, and haptics
- Added haptic feedback to weapon swing/hit, shield block, ranged weapon fire, spell cast
- Fixed unable to enter Spider King boss arena
- Fixed quest window overlaps part of keyboard
- Fixed crossbow fires in menu after dodging in menu
- Fixed bow/crossbow randomly firing
- Fixed jump progress stuck on screen if you failed to jump (Such as out of stamina)
- Fixed able to walk off Spider King Arena without falling
Dragon Extinction VR update for 19 May 2022
0.5.8.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update