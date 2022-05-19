Hotfix: Patch 0.5.41237

A small patch is going live today to fix some issues we've been able to work with since launch day has gone live. Most of our focus has been on optimizations to servers to make sure they run smoothly with the tremendous load they've been receiving, but we also managed to slip in a couple of important bug fixes with this one. There could be up to 30 minutes of downtime on official servers and on player-run servers that are set to auto-update.

Patch Notes 0.5.41237