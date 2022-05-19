Hotfix: Patch 0.5.41237

A small patch is going live today to fix some issues we've been able to work with since launch day has gone live. Most of our focus has been on optimizations to servers to make sure they run smoothly with the tremendous load they've been receiving, but we also managed to slip in a couple of important bug fixes with this one. There could be up to 30 minutes of downtime on official servers and on player-run servers that are set to auto-update.
Patch Notes 0.5.41237
General server optimizations to improve server stability and performance.
Fixed an issue where the day-night cycle could be de-synced if the server settings were altered.
Fixed an issue where explosives could be used to blow up palisades on PvE servers as well as on PvP servers outside of the time-restricted window.
Fixed an issue where interacting with haystacks in the world caused players to be pushed out of it instead of hiding within it.
Updated tooltips for tainted, unsullied, and exquisite hearts to better communicate the purpose of these items.
Castle Status now displays a warning when having less than 24 hours of blood essence upkeep in your castle.
Some minor drop table adjustments. Unsullied hearts should now be a bit easier to obtain as drops from standard units.
Changed the colors in the server list for different game modes to more clearly communicate the main types when browsing the server list.
Added a text for the journal when a V Blood unit is not tracked to better communicate the importance of tracking and obtaining new technology and recipes. This text is only displayed until a few V Blood units have been defeated.
