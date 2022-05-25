RiffTrax: The Game - 1.1 Content Update

Version 1.1 of RiffTrax: The Game is now available! This free content update includes:
Content
· 50 New Clips! - Brand new clips and riffs! Featuring clips from RiffTrax classics such as "Planet of Dinosaurs", "Beaks!", "Giant from the Unknown", and "The Wonderful Land of Oz"!
Film List
Beaks
Bloody Pit Of Horror
Giant From The Unknown
Honor and Glory
How to Keep A Job
In Between
Magical Disappearing Money
Wonderful Land of Oz
Velvet Smooth
Streaming
· Mod Approval Time - Mods now have 20 seconds to approve clips.
· General - Fixed minor moderation bugs.
UI
· Custom Clip Error - Remote players now receive an error if a custom clip is used. NOTE: If playing a remote game with custom clips, make sure all players have a copy of the custom clips.
· Voice Chat Icon - Voice chat will now display your mic icon/user id when you're speaking.
Bug Fixes
· Pause Spamming - Fixed a bug where pause spamming would softlock the game.
· Player Kick - Fixed a bug where the host could not kick players from the join screen lobby.
· Write a Riff Sync - Fixed a bug where a last second WAR submission would play for the host but not remote players.
Run into a new bug? Submit a help ticket here:
[https://widerightgames.freshdesk.com/support/solutions/articles/69000491525-create-a-support-ticket](WRI Help Desk)
Be sure to include your game logs, which are located here:
PC: C:\Users\<username>\AppData\LocalLow\Wide Right Interactive\RiffTraxTheGame\Player.log
Mac: ~/Library/Logs/Wide Right Interactive/Rifftrax The Game/Player.log
Changed files in this update