Hot Fix v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8766530 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A hotfix for Update 1.1 - The Mines of Khazdhuli has been released. You can find the changes and bug fixes in this update below.

Season Dungeons now require at least one Dungeon from the Season to be beaten before Loot Tickets can be used on them in the Battles tab of the Season menu.

Some players may need to complete the dungeon battle again if they have not beaten it recently.* Updated the Game Icon

Some players may need to complete the dungeon battle again if they have not beaten it recently.* Updated the Game Icon Certain Status Effects now show their total amount in the game ui and help popup, instead of just in the Characters’ summary

Hunt chest can now be claimed if storage full

A tooltip is now displayed on the base entries of the list of contents in the season cache pop up

When going back on the season cache contents list, the position on the previous list of contents is saved and returned to

When a stat is capped in battle, the value will appear bold.

When leveling up, newly unlocked features are displayed under the “Level Up!” text

Fixed an issue where repeatedly tapping another spell straight after another could throw an error if the first spell would kill the enemy

Fixed difficulty selection in co-op not allowing all unlocked difficulties to be selected

Fixed an issue where effects that happened when a Big Gem was created would trigger when non-Big Gems replaced Big Gems.

Hero order is now consistent in the Select Hero menu

Collecting an item from the Quest Pass rewards now shows the collected reward

Spell Icons now masking correctly in taller aspect ratios than 16:9 (i.e 16:10, 4:3)

Tourney Battle score for the battle is now displayed at the end of battle rewards screen.

Removed Terror status effect information from the 'From the Shadows' spell description as the spell does not inflict 'Terror' on enemies.

If the chest vault is overflowing when launching the game, you’ll now be prompted to open or salvage the extra chest.

Improved some text descriptions being difficult to read against some backgrounds

Treasure Gems no longer display a Big Gem level if they replaced a Big Gem

Fixed the Gear Score value going over multiple lines if the number was large enough