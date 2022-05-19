Tier 1 referral reward is now an exclusive shield prop
Tier 3 referral reward is now an exclusive deck box
Tier 5 referral reward is now the exclusive card back
Tier 10 referral reward is now an exclusive outfit
Added flying bee pets
Added Moose Calf as a tablet pet
Flying bat and beholder pets have been reduced to 500 gems
Performance improvements
Improved the Quest loading screen
Creatures now have an attack/defense limit of 99
Reduced the distance for using point and click UI
You can no longer grab props that another player is holding
Fixed pet icon colors not matching the tavern lighting
Fixed double grabbing some objects causing them to lose gravity
Fixed grabbing two booster packs at once causing one of them to disappear
Fixed hands losing their pose for a split second while typing on the keyboard
Fixed being able to fly using the keyboard
Fixed not being able to claim some of the progression rewards when your language was set to French
Cards & Tankards update for 19 May 2022
Version 0.16.5 release notes
