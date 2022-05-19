Version 0.16.5 release notes

Tier 1 referral reward is now an exclusive shield prop

Tier 3 referral reward is now an exclusive deck box

Tier 5 referral reward is now the exclusive card back

Tier 10 referral reward is now an exclusive outfit

Added flying bee pets

Added Moose Calf as a tablet pet

Flying bat and beholder pets have been reduced to 500 gems

Performance improvements

Improved the Quest loading screen

Creatures now have an attack/defense limit of 99

Reduced the distance for using point and click UI

You can no longer grab props that another player is holding

Fixed pet icon colors not matching the tavern lighting

Fixed double grabbing some objects causing them to lose gravity

Fixed grabbing two booster packs at once causing one of them to disappear

Fixed hands losing their pose for a split second while typing on the keyboard

Fixed being able to fly using the keyboard

Fixed not being able to claim some of the progression rewards when your language was set to French