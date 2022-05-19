 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Cards & Tankards update for 19 May 2022

Version 0.16.5 release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8766517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tier 1 referral reward is now an exclusive shield prop
Tier 3 referral reward is now an exclusive deck box
Tier 5 referral reward is now the exclusive card back
Tier 10 referral reward is now an exclusive outfit
Added flying bee pets
Added Moose Calf as a tablet pet
Flying bat and beholder pets have been reduced to 500 gems
Performance improvements
Improved the Quest loading screen
Creatures now have an attack/defense limit of 99
Reduced the distance for using point and click UI
You can no longer grab props that another player is holding
Fixed pet icon colors not matching the tavern lighting
Fixed double grabbing some objects causing them to lose gravity
Fixed grabbing two booster packs at once causing one of them to disappear
Fixed hands losing their pose for a split second while typing on the keyboard
Fixed being able to fly using the keyboard
Fixed not being able to claim some of the progression rewards when your language was set to French

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link