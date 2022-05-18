Update, Version 20220519



English

##########Content###############

The Butterfly wings now work in the Sewer of Liu. (Two areas.)

The Butterfly wings now work in the Book Store and its related areas in Liu. (Three areas.)

Wiki has been updated accordingly.

The Butterfly wings may now randomly appear among the safehouse's daily supplies.

##########ART##################

The art assets of a new shade-tainted character are now in the game.

简体中文

##########Content###############

蝴蝶之翼现在疁城的下水道中可用。（共计两个区域。）

蝴蝶之翼现在疁城的书店和其相关区域中可用。（共计三个区域。）

维基已经进行了同步更新。

蝴蝶之翼现在可能随机地作为安全屋的每日补给品出现。

##########ART##################

一个新的被暗影侵蚀的角色的图像资源已经加入到游戏中。