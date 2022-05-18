 Skip to content

Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 18 May 2022

BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.141: Tiny Title To-Do

Share · View all patches · Build 8766284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Just a very minor update to make the ship on the title screen and application icon match the improved model.

No new bugs found, which means this will likely head for stable release very soon.

  • Improvements:

    • Replaced game logo with version using updated ship model.
    • Replaced application icon with version using updated ship model.

Changed depots in bleedingedge branch

View more data in app history for build 8766284
Base App Content Depot 1805961
