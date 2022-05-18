BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.141: Tiny Title To-Do

Share · View all patches · Build 8766284 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Just a very minor update to make the ship on the title screen and application icon match the improved model.

No new bugs found, which means this will likely head for stable release very soon.