BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.141: Tiny Title To-Do

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
Just a very minor update to make the ship on the title screen and application icon match the improved model.
No new bugs found, which means this will likely head for stable release very soon.
-
Improvements:
- Replaced game logo with version using updated ship model.
- Replaced application icon with version using updated ship model.
Changed depots in bleedingedge branch