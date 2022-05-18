With patch 0.4.1.2 the skill spawning system has been completely overhauled and optimized to make batching for multiple equivalent skill spawns possible. This should increase the performance, especially in endgame scenarios, a lot.

With this update also the most crucial memory leaks have been fixed so that you should not reiceive regular crashed on very high dungeon floors. The Skill tree got some performance improvements and the zoom setting is now also set to the value when you left the skill tree.

Overhauled skill spawning system which enables batching of multiple equivalent skills, this should lead to performance improvements in endgame scenarios.

Improved skill tree performance

Skill tree zoom settings is now set to the value when you have left the skill tree.

Various codebase improvements, which should lead to some degree of improved performance.

Fixed some crucial memory leaks which lead to crashes on very high dungeon floors.

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!