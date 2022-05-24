DevBlog 15: Enter Early Access

Commanders, it's time!

Our troops, our vehicles, our tanks, our mechs and all manner of aircraft are ready!

Are you ready to take command?

We’ve lots for you to experiment with to find your perfect strategy and maneuvers.

On top of the classical multiplayer and skirmish modes we’ve:



With a new theater of combat opening across this dystopian near-future world, our factions are mustering new units for the new challenges that are to come.

Crossfire: Legion will evolve based on player feedback and the best way to help mold the games future with is:

By completing the player survey that opens when you close the game

Our Discord Community

We’re eagerly promoting players and their feedback. We were very pleased with the support and comments we received during our tests earlier this year. Here’s a reminder:



And here is our updated response to this.

More content

Early Access is bringing lots of new units/maps/operations and game modes. Looking ahead, we will have monthly updates which will bring even more.

Finding players (Matchmaking)

All 3v3 and 2v2 technical issues have been fixed for Early Access

Adjust population cap

Early Access allows you to set up games where the population cap is between 100 and 300, in increments of 50. We will keep a close eye on this.

Base building/turrets

A unit is now available for each faction that is designed to counter turrets through a variety of ways.

Balancing issues

We have a variety of units which have been tweaked based off their previous performance tests. We will also be gathering your feedback, especially from our community council, assessing it and will make adjustments accordingly.

Camera Controls

In future, we’ll be working on bringing settings that will allow the player to have greater control over how the camera moves around the map.

Uniqueness

The addition of new game modes and features will help us differentiate Early Access from other games.

Game Pacing

We’re working on improving our telemetry so we can get objective measurements on how quickly players are reaching the mid and late stages of the game. We’ll be using this information to make changes to various systems within our game.

More tutorials

Our campaign acts as a tutorial for those new to RTS and Crossfire: Legion. Our community on Discord will also be more than happy to help newer players. There will undoubtedly be helpful tutorials and Let’s Play videos on twitch and Youtube which we’ll encourage.

Unit Path-finding

Even during internal playtest sessions we’ve had several instances where our tactical plans failed to execute due to the shortcomings of our pathfinding system. We’ll be working on ways to improve this functionality by hosting internal playtest sessions where we critically analyze the pathing of units in games such as Starcraft and Command and Conquer. We’ll then compare unit behavior in those games to ours and see how we can better meet player expectations.

Loading issues

Initial start-up times have been decreased.

A.I. Issues

We plan on collecting the edge cases that break our A.I. and fixing them throughout the early access period. Moreover, many players requested that the A.I. be given additional layers of difficulty and we have now provided this.

Can’t find AI

Revisions have been made for Early Access that will help players get into games with

Resource gathering

Players wanted additional automation options for the resource gathering portions of our game. Some players also reported wishing to be able to set limitations on resources themselves in the lobby. Some of these options have been provided in our early access campaign.



Put your RTS skills through their paces and baptize the new units in fire with our ESL tournament. There'll be prizes to be won and competitive mayhem to be had with our three regional tournaments in Europe, North America and Asia. You can register up until June 5th.

An overview can be found here: https://play.eslgaming.com/crossfire-legion

The FINALS will be held on June 28th, join us and tune in here:

https://www.twitch.tv/primemattergg



We also have a Fan Kit available with artwork, unit cards, logos and all you content creators need here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

