Patch 0.8.1

Fixed an issue where guests would stop moving when game is unpaused.

Fixed spelling errors in tutorial and opening cinematic.

Fixed an issue where ending splash screen allowed the player to continue opening windows of items behind it.

Removed Finance Screen as this screen is not functional in the demo.

Added a Play icon when the game is paused.

Fixed an issue where camera zoom would not work correctly.

Fixed an issue where clicking too quickly on an item unlock resulted in multiple unlocking of the same item.

Fixed tooltip text alignment.