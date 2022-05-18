 Skip to content

HORROR TYCOON Playtest update for 18 May 2022

Patch 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8766213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where guests would stop moving when game is unpaused.

  • Fixed spelling errors in tutorial and opening cinematic.

  • Fixed an issue where ending splash screen allowed the player to continue opening windows of items behind it.

  • Removed Finance Screen as this screen is not functional in the demo.

  • Added a Play icon when the game is paused.

  • Fixed an issue where camera zoom would not work correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where clicking too quickly on an item unlock resulted in multiple unlocking of the same item.

  • Fixed tooltip text alignment.

  • Fixed an issue where the player could switch to Guest Camera mode while in the main menu screen.

