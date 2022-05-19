Tilt Five™ Support Now Available!

Time to put your glasses on because Rise of Humanity is available NOW for the Tilt Five™ augmented reality (AR) glasses! 😎🤓

If you are an owner of a pair of Tilt Five™ glasses, the time has come for you to experience Rise of Humanity from a new perspective in augmented reality (AR)! Get closer to the robot busting action, hang out with holographic bunnies and guide your heroes to victory on the top of your table!

How To Play?

Make sure your Tilt Five™ glasses are connected to your computer and properly setup. Once the game updated, you will get the option to chose between "Play Rise of Humanity" and "Play the Tilt Five™ version of Rise of Humanity", select the Tilt Five™ option and you are ready to go! Easy, isn't it? :)

Disclaimer: The Title Five™ version of the game does not have the content from Update 2 implemented yet.

Want to know more about Tilt Five™? Check out their website and check out this trailer!👇

