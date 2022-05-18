 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Casual Pixel Warrior update for 18 May 2022

Hotfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8766131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

I have just published a hotfix that intents to fix a bug that sometimes when switching worlds the game crashes. This should be resolved now.

Please let me know if you encounter any issues.

Kind regards

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link