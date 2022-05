Share · View all patches · Build 8766014 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 22:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.4.2

Added a "Lock Input" button when selecting actions. When all people have clicked this button, the game will advance to the next round.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused players not to see the AI names correctly.

For more information about how to report a bug, please check out here: https://battleofthe4towers.wordpress.com/bug-reporting/