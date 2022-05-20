Av-Racer is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8765968 · Last edited 20 May 2022 – 12:46:15 UTC by Wendy

At last! it is out. Hope you like it, it was a fun journey to make this little game since the start of the year.

The game has 24 tracks but only 2 are unlocked at the start. There is also 5 car classes with only the first unlocked. So make sure you progress through career to unlock more tracks and cars.

If you are interested, you can read about how the game was made in this devlog: https://wassimulator.com/blog/programming/av-racer-overview.html

Feel free to contact me at avracergame@gmail.com if you face any problems. Or post on the Steam community.

Thank you for playing the game, I hope you enjoy it.