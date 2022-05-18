 Skip to content

Countess in Crimson update for 18 May 2022

Countess in Crimson Early Access is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Countess in Crimson is now available in Early Access. While we ultimately decided to release the game in Early Access first, content-wise this version is like a full release with some rough edges that need polishing.

If you wish to know more on what to expect from the game in current stage of development, please refer to the Early Access info on the store page and Early Access FAQ and Troubleshooting post.

We also updated the demo so it better represents the current state of the game and its features.

Steam achievements don't seem to work yet. We assumed that was due to the game not being fully released, but there seems to be a bigger issue involved. We'll try to resolve that as soon as possible.

We hope you enjoy Countess in Crimson and are eager to read about your impressions.

Till next time!

Digital Seductions Team

