Re.Surs updated to v.1.3

TL DR: New graphics for ‘Enjoy-City’ levels and the update for the boss of this level.

Some screenshots for comparison (old to new)

[ ](OLD)

⬇

[ ](NEW)

And a couple of new screenshots

[ ](NEW)

[ ](NEW)

[ ](NEW)

Dev comments:

The initial goal for this update was to convey a feeling of a slums/ghetto-like environment.

In the first version of the game the levels tried to explain to the players that IT IS the slums of some sort of city, but in the end, it was like the player is in a dumpster-like area.

Due to the lack of assets (yes, the game uses assets) this area was kind of the weak spot (from graphical design) of the game.

The main improvement is that I have found assets representing my vision of the Enjoy-City.

The concepts in my head displayed the city as a mix of Las Vegas and Miami.

So, the new levels will start brighter in a beginning, but when the players go to the bandit’s area, it will become darker: hidden alleys where contrabandists doing their dirty business.

And the boss of this stage was also updated. I haven’t changed it much, but the main attack (aka van’s minigun) now shoots approximately (like a 2D hitscan weapon) at player position (in delay in half-second) instead of just spamming projectiles in a three-way position.

It added dynamics for this level so far, so I guess this boss will now become not the most boring boss of the game (in my opinion 😁)

**This is all. Thanks for reading 😉

And thanks to everyone for the kind words in the comments from the v1.2 update post. 💖**