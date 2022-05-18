Week 2.5 of Early Access update!

Hey everyone!

Hope you’re all doing well, I just wanted to post a progress update for anyone not on Discord! Here’s a summary of everything that’s been added since I last posted on the 8th!

A new festival!

This ones a hidden festival, which happens at the end of Fall. IF you don’t want to miss it, make sure you get your friendship up with Akra!

A new ranch upgrade, available at Matty's workshop

A nice upgrade to save you precious time with your animal dailies!

A couple of cutscenes for when you unlock the Bison at Ruth's farm store

You now get notifications when festivals are about to start

Various changes to animal spawning, so the animals that don’t like it will now avoid the rain (stopping them from getting grumpy at you!)

And of course I’m continuing to prioritise bug fixing over everything else! Quite a few have been found and fixed, here’s a quick rundown of the most noticeable ones:

Sometimes tomorrow’s weather wasn’t being loaded correctly when you next started playing, this is fixed

Danica’s bug collecting checklist now counts correctly!

Fixed issues with the workshop store not resetting correctly after some upgrades were complete

Stopped Matty from going missing after upgrading the shipping bin

Seasonal cows now produce properly

Corrected white bison’s stay requirements

Removed the potential for players to get stuck during snowball practice

Various typos!

Thanks for reading. I’ve also made a start on fishing! Join the Discord to see the early design, and chat about anything else you’d like to see!

Scott