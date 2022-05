Share · View all patches · Build 8765626 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 16:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Thanks so much for sticking with Knotwords! We've got a lot of fixes in this version, including:

Daily Mini streaks should be fixed and fixed retroactively.

Puzzlebook achievement bug should be fixed and fixed retroactively

Option to halt the background in global settings.

Other small bugfixes.

As always, let us know if you're having any issues at support@playknotwords.com.