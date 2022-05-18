R-V Beta I

Hello, everyone! It’s been a very long time since the last update, so it’s nice to finally be back in business. Over the last couple of months, I’ve dealt with mountains of schoolwork in preparation for my high school graduation. I am pleased to say that I have now graduated from high school, so I should be able to update the game at a faster pace from now on.

So, without further ado, here are the features included in the first Beta for Release Version V of Enter The Backrooms:

Added Level 23: Abandoned Factory

Added 2 Sub-Levels to Level 23

Level 23 Event: The world will become bright while your health increases.

Added Level 24: Aluminum Bunker

Added 2 Sub-Levels to Level 24

Level 24 Event: A red light will fade in/out and insanities will spawn frequently.

Added Level 25: The Arcade

Added 2 Sub-Levels to Level 25

Level 25 Event: The screen will become heavily pixelated for a few seconds.

Added Playable Arcade Machines to Dens, Outposts, and Level 25

Added 4 Minigames found on Arcade Machines: Snake, Runner, Fireball, & Dropper

Small improvements to performance & memory usage, may need further testing.

This Beta took a long time to make, specifically because of the arcade machines and their respective minigames, so I really hope you enjoy the new content. The next Beta will include three new levels and should come out in a week or two now that I have more time for development. See you next time!