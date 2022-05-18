UPDATE 2.0

Big server upgrades

New Daily Reward system

New EXP system

New Player Banners and Cards

New achievements

Server optimizations and various bug fixes

We went into more detail in DevLog Update Stream 3 (which can be found here: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1477068925) but this update is a big change, so we thank everyone for their patience. The game was effectively rebuilt from the ground up over the course of a month and a half. Some of the practical differences to players will be:

Latency will almost be effectively halved for everyone.

Many bug fixes and game balancing updates can be done without needing to update the client.

Security will be increased for everyone.

Sets the stage for other updates like opening proximity chat to public games, controller support, etc.

In DevLog 3, we also covered our upcoming basement map. You can find the trailer here:

