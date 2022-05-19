 Skip to content

Super Pilot update for 19 May 2022

Version 0.8.0: playlist editor & custom leagues

Version 0.8.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We're glad to release a new update to introduce the following features:

  • Playlist editor & sharing
  • New game mode: Custom Leagues (playlists shared by other players)
  • Earn trophies by completing the different Leagues in Grand Prix mode

QOL improvements:

  • Updated the Leagues, Classes and Ships unlock conditions
  • Fixed several crashes happening with some usermade tracks (thanks to our awesome community!)
  • Fixed a crash that could happen with the recovery track
  • Fixed a bug where a ghost would explode while it shouldn't

Hope you enjoy this update!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/superpilot
Follow us on Twitter: @dopagames

