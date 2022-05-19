Version 0.8.0: playlist editor & custom leagues

Share · View all patches · Build 8765450 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 01:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We're glad to release a new update to introduce the following features:

Playlist editor & sharing

New game mode: Custom Leagues (playlists shared by other players)

Earn trophies by completing the different Leagues in Grand Prix mode

QOL improvements:

Updated the Leagues, Classes and Ships unlock conditions

Fixed several crashes happening with some usermade tracks (thanks to our awesome community!)

Fixed a crash that could happen with the recovery track

Fixed a bug where a ghost would explode while it shouldn't

Hope you enjoy this update!

