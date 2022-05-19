Version 0.8.0: playlist editor & custom leagues

Hi everyone,
We're glad to release a new update to introduce the following features:
- Playlist editor & sharing
- New game mode: Custom Leagues (playlists shared by other players)
- Earn trophies by completing the different Leagues in Grand Prix mode
QOL improvements:
- Updated the Leagues, Classes and Ships unlock conditions
- Fixed several crashes happening with some usermade tracks (thanks to our awesome community!)
- Fixed a crash that could happen with the recovery track
- Fixed a bug where a ghost would explode while it shouldn't
Hope you enjoy this update!
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/superpilot
Follow us on Twitter: @dopagames
Changed files in this update