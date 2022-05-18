 Skip to content

TRF - The Race Factory update for 18 May 2022

Versions 2022-002 Released! AI Pit Fixes, Tyre Wear Fixes & More!

Versions 2022-002 Released! AI Pit Fixes, Tyre Wear Fixes & More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

It's been a while since the last update, but I had a couple of bug reports to run-through, as well as a couple of things I had noticed myself, so I thought I'd do a quick update to fix these bugs ready for the summer.

Here are the patch notes for 2022-002:

2022-002 (18-05-2022):

CHANGE: Internal changes related to Steamworks SDK and Steam Support.
CHANGE: Internal engine updated for stability.
CHANGE: Made the AI pathing on battle maps slightly more fine.

FIX: Fixed an issue where parts of the Cops & Racers mode were not working correctly.
FIX: Fixed the issue where the total time would go off-screen when a race exceeded 10 minutes in length.
FIX: Improved AI behaviour around pit stops, making them more reliable.
FIX: Cars no longer gain as huge a speed boost when tyre wear is poor.

Thanks everyone for your support!

  • Oliver

