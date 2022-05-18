Versions 2022-002 Released! AI Pit Fixes, Tyre Wear Fixes & More!

Share · View all patches · Build 8765254 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 19:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

It's been a while since the last update, but I had a couple of bug reports to run-through, as well as a couple of things I had noticed myself, so I thought I'd do a quick update to fix these bugs ready for the summer.

Here are the patch notes for 2022-002:

2022-002 (18-05-2022):

CHANGE: Internal changes related to Steamworks SDK and Steam Support.

CHANGE: Internal engine updated for stability.

CHANGE: Made the AI pathing on battle maps slightly more fine.

FIX: Fixed an issue where parts of the Cops & Racers mode were not working correctly.

FIX: Fixed the issue where the total time would go off-screen when a race exceeded 10 minutes in length.

FIX: Improved AI behaviour around pit stops, making them more reliable.

FIX: Cars no longer gain as huge a speed boost when tyre wear is poor.

Thanks everyone for your support!