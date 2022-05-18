update 18 may, also do you want peepeepoopoo sounds?

Added a second layout for controllers where the aimer simply rotates with the joystick but doesn't zoom in or out with pressure

Added settings for joystick sensitivity and aimer distance

Please let me know if you are able to customize your controller to perform the way you want. If none of the settings feel good: I advise using the mouse and keyboard instead. For this game, the mouse seems to not have as much of a sacrifice of accuracy for speed (or vice versa) the way the joystick does. I recommend the mouse! But I've added several controller options for those who prefer controllers.

NEXT STEPS:

Create a controls guide for the controller

Clean up, organize and document the code in preparation for bigger updates with more substantial content (new weapons, enemies, etc)

I know the blinding enemies are annoying (part of what makes the game fun and challening) but I thought I should ask you guys before subjecting you to disgusting noises when the bottles hit you.

Should I add them?