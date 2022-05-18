Patch 2021.1.2 (v2)

Since I am nearly at the end of my study, it is really the time to either make this game my living or throw it in the bin. Since I don't want to make the game pay to win or anything like that, I partnered with Anzu, a startup for marketing inside games. They showed me a small demo how their ads in games look like, and I immediately decided that I should try that. Hence, I uploaded the first test version of the in-game ads today. Of course, everything is subject to change, so try the game, especially the map Wooden Hill, and let me know what you think in the Google form: https://forms.gle/68o19xS3PB46z9Mw7 Thanks for your feedback!