This update resolves an issue where trying to assign an item to the battle items when your inventory is empty would clone the last item and then immediately crash the game—this should now no longer be possible. If you encounter this or any other issue, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!
Get In The Car, Loser! update for 18 May 2022
Minor bugfix update 1.0.2.45
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Get In The Car, Loser! Windows Depot 938861
Get In The Car, Loser! macOS Depot 938862
