ImmaterialAI 3.23.4

With this one I swear 3.23 is DONE and we're taking a break. There's still work to do, we'll be back!
Mobile
- Onboarding UI fixed on portrait and landscape
- Home page UI has less padding
- Sanity check has smaller text
- Content bubbles are smaller on mobile
- node actions font reduced
- pagemode controls now get padding tied to the status bar size
- 3.17 category section and text sizes reduced
- fixed bug on Mobile where the focused item's content would be slightly underneath the appbar
- pagemode controls now get pushed down by the status bar height
General
- startup 1+ second faster on all devices
- the amount of items per row on the home page adjusted (more on mobile, on desktop it adjusts dynamically based on resolution)
Other Fixes
- Big picture errors fixed in case of nodes with 0 links to any other nodes
- Return to bliss: initial disclaimer now scrollable
- many features have had their top paddings adjusted
- Direct dependencies (node AI tab) copy updated
Changed files in this update