ImmaterialAI update for 18 May 2022

ImmaterialAI 3.23.4

18 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this one I swear 3.23 is DONE and we're taking a break. There's still work to do, we'll be back!

Mobile

  • Onboarding UI fixed on portrait and landscape
  • Home page UI has less padding
  • Sanity check has smaller text
  • Content bubbles are smaller on mobile
  • node actions font reduced
  • pagemode controls now get padding tied to the status bar size
  • 3.17 category section and text sizes reduced
  • fixed bug on Mobile where the focused item's content would be slightly underneath the appbar
  • pagemode controls now get pushed down by the status bar height

General

  • startup 1+ second faster on all devices
  • the amount of items per row on the home page adjusted (more on mobile, on desktop it adjusts dynamically based on resolution)

Other Fixes

  • Big picture errors fixed in case of nodes with 0 links to any other nodes
  • Return to bliss: initial disclaimer now scrollable
  • many features have had their top paddings adjusted
  • Direct dependencies (node AI tab) copy updated
