ImmaterialAI 3.23.4

With this one I swear 3.23 is DONE and we're taking a break. There's still work to do, we'll be back!

Mobile

Onboarding UI fixed on portrait and landscape

Home page UI has less padding

Sanity check has smaller text

Content bubbles are smaller on mobile

node actions font reduced

pagemode controls now get padding tied to the status bar size

3.17 category section and text sizes reduced

fixed bug on Mobile where the focused item's content would be slightly underneath the appbar

pagemode controls now get pushed down by the status bar height

General

startup 1+ second faster on all devices

the amount of items per row on the home page adjusted (more on mobile, on desktop it adjusts dynamically based on resolution)

Other Fixes