Hello,
A lot of bugs or glitch are now fixed, thanks to Carrot Helper on the forum of the game ( https://steamcommunity.com/app/1623440/discussions/0/3278069532748294838/ ) !
Patch note :
Room 05 :
Fixing collision on a big rock.
Room 09 :
Fixing connector missing link to go back.
Room 10 :
Removing a very easy way to complete the puzzle.
Room 13 :
Fixing glitch with jump on rocks.
Room 19 :
Wrong door open fixed.
Room 20 :
Achievement fixed when you jump on the void.
Room 25 :
Adding sound for essential cube to resolve puzzle when moving.
Global :
Fixing error when you collect a collectible with wrong number on how many remain.
Connector trigger correction bettwen cube and character.
Debug grab teleportation cube when you dying and regrab a new one.
Changed files in this update