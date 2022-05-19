Stacks - Ver. 0.24x0192a

This update has added a very important thing - Item Stacks!
Each inventory slot can now store a maximum of 64 resource units.
Hotkeys have also been added:
Left Shift + Click - Instant transfer of a full stack
Left Ctrl + Click - Instant transfer of one item
Left Alt + Click - Instant transfer of half a stack
These combinations work the same way when dragging.
Adding this mechanic solves a lot of problems
(and adds new ones), such as the priority of items when using or crafting.
In the future, more and more resources will be added and it will be necessary to properly store them.
In order not to break your saves, stacks of old items are updated when you move them or try to drop and pick them up!
Fixes:
- A bug where you can not use an item from the backpack
- Infinite stacks to nowhere
- Minor fixes in the quest UI
- Printer and Recycler UI bugs
- Adjusted item priority in inventory
- Shows 2 active inventory slots
- By pressing G (throw item) when there is no item in the cell, the inventory breaks
- Using an item in the hands does not take away from the selected cell
- Ship engine not using energy
- Tools stop breaking when the backpack is put on
- Resources were wasted infinitely when using the repair table
- If you remove the filled generator with plastic, and if it is connected to the battery, then the battery will receive energy without the generator itself.
- The number of items in a stack disable when hovering
- Item swap not working
Thanks to everyone who continues to follow the updates!
