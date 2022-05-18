The Cleaner - Patch 1.04

Hey there guys,
This Patch contains these fixes :
- Fixed a blood decal that would float over the ground at the end of the first level.
- Fixed a blood decal that would be on a " invisible wall " in the middle of the fourth level.
- Deleted an invisible collider that was in the end of the first level.
- Added Dark Fog in the end of the Level 6.
- Added some paintings in the Level 5.
- Added a bit of weight on the ragdolls ( without affecting it to much because you guys seem to like it )
A lot of you asked me to put the Original Soundtrack on music streaming platforms ! Just wanted to tell you that the Soundtrack is available on every music platform out there ! ( Spotify, Deezer, Bandcamp, etc.) The last tracks will be available on YouTube in the days to come.
Thanks very much ! And have fun.
