The Cleaner - Patch 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8764747 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey there guys,

This Patch contains these fixes :

Fixed a blood decal that would float over the ground at the end of the first level.

Fixed a blood decal that would be on a " invisible wall " in the middle of the fourth level.

Deleted an invisible collider that was in the end of the first level.

Added Dark Fog in the end of the Level 6.

Added some paintings in the Level 5.

Added a bit of weight on the ragdolls ( without affecting it to much because you guys seem to like it )

A lot of you asked me to put the Original Soundtrack on music streaming platforms ! Just wanted to tell you that the Soundtrack is available on every music platform out there ! ( Spotify, Deezer, Bandcamp, etc.) The last tracks will be available on YouTube in the days to come.

Thanks very much ! And have fun.