The Cleaner update for 18 May 2022

The Cleaner - Patch 1.04

Patch 1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there guys,
This Patch contains these fixes :

  • Fixed a blood decal that would float over the ground at the end of the first level.
  • Fixed a blood decal that would be on a " invisible wall " in the middle of the fourth level.
  • Deleted an invisible collider that was in the end of the first level.
  • Added Dark Fog in the end of the Level 6.
  • Added some paintings in the Level 5.
  • Added a bit of weight on the ragdolls ( without affecting it to much because you guys seem to like it )

A lot of you asked me to put the Original Soundtrack on music streaming platforms ! Just wanted to tell you that the Soundtrack is available on every music platform out there ! ( Spotify, Deezer, Bandcamp, etc.) The last tracks will be available on YouTube in the days to come.

Thanks very much ! And have fun.

