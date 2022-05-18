 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

cyberpunkdreams update for 18 May 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 8764717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • There's a little bit more anniversary stuff: check out Clothing alley.

  • You can now wear welding goggles as an accessory at the same time if you have more than one pair.

  • Wearing a motocross helmet now hides the Face slot.

  • Adjusted some melée weapon ranges.

  • Increased the size of cash handouts on the crew cards slightly.

  • Tweaked The balance of life.

  • Put a (high) hard limit on each type of breather (use them if you've got them).

  • Toned down the fingerless leather gloves a little.

  • Neck items now have a separate slot.

  • The Accessories slot now equips one less item.

    • Some outfits might need adjusting.

  • New artwork.

  • Corrected the stats on the new machete.

  • Fixed The work crews testing driving skill instead of riding as appropriate.

  • Added missing Personal biometrics/Simple to the Akizowear Zone One.

  • Fixed a rare problem where Crazy vibes could have no options.

  • Fixed sometimes being left with Someone on pillion with no passengers.

  • Fixed a problem with the music selector on chase scenes.

  • Fixed some more typos and text errors; thanks for the reports.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link