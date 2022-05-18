Minor update

-
There's a little bit more anniversary stuff: check out Clothing alley.
You can now wear welding goggles as an accessory at the same time if you have more than one pair.
Wearing a motocross helmet now hides the Face slot.
Adjusted some melée weapon ranges.
Increased the size of cash handouts on the crew cards slightly.
Tweaked The balance of life.
Put a (high) hard limit on each type of breather (use them if you've got them).
Toned down the fingerless leather gloves a little.
Neck items now have a separate slot.
The Accessories slot now equips one less item.
- Some outfits might need adjusting.
New artwork.
Corrected the stats on the new machete.
Fixed The work crews testing driving skill instead of riding as appropriate.
Added missing Personal biometrics/Simple to the Akizowear Zone One.
Fixed a rare problem where Crazy vibes could have no options.
Fixed sometimes being left with Someone on pillion with no passengers.
Fixed a problem with the music selector on chase scenes.
Fixed some more typos and text errors; thanks for the reports.
