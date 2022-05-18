Minor update

There's a little bit more anniversary stuff: check out Clothing alley.

You can now wear welding goggles as an accessory at the same time if you have more than one pair.

Wearing a motocross helmet now hides the Face slot.

Adjusted some melée weapon ranges.

Increased the size of cash handouts on the crew cards slightly.

Tweaked The balance of life.

Put a (high) hard limit on each type of breather (use them if you've got them).

Toned down the fingerless leather gloves a little.

Neck items now have a separate slot.

The Accessories slot now equips one less item.

Some outfits might need adjusting.

New artwork.

Corrected the stats on the new machete.

Fixed The work crews testing driving skill instead of riding as appropriate.

Added missing Personal biometrics/Simple to the Akizowear Zone One.

Fixed a rare problem where Crazy vibes could have no options.

Fixed sometimes being left with Someone on pillion with no passengers.

Fixed a problem with the music selector on chase scenes.