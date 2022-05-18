Ingame GUI visual improvements (and ship editor)

Improved visuals of the Orion map this week and also improved some ship editor and ingame GUI visuals. Some still need to be done, but its already another improvement upon the previous iteration.
- tweaked minimap visuals
- added bordres to the selected unit thumbnails
- updated loot visuals
- updated ingame toggle buttons borders
- tried out factions experiment/test
- updated borderson all ingame construction buttons
- updated visuals on top-right ingame menu
- updated unlockedships menu visuals
- changed welcome message in ship editor + photoshopped its background
- updated ship editor interface
- fixed AI repair ships and structures not repairing AI units
- victory/Loose message moved up a bit so now it will not block the menu window and players can leave before it hides
- photoshopped a bunch new GUI elements for various menus and buttons
- updated chart bars in the fleet editor to be dynamic and draw from the actual values
Weapons now deal damage by this logic:
x 1 to the same armor type
x .33 to the neighbor armor type
x .25 to the far different armor type
Changed files in this update