Ingame GUI visual improvements (and ship editor)

Improved visuals of the Orion map this week and also improved some ship editor and ingame GUI visuals. Some still need to be done, but its already another improvement upon the previous iteration.

tweaked minimap visuals

added bordres to the selected unit thumbnails

updated loot visuals

updated ingame toggle buttons borders

tried out factions experiment/test

updated borderson all ingame construction buttons

updated visuals on top-right ingame menu

updated unlockedships menu visuals

changed welcome message in ship editor + photoshopped its background

updated ship editor interface

fixed AI repair ships and structures not repairing AI units

victory/Loose message moved up a bit so now it will not block the menu window and players can leave before it hides

photoshopped a bunch new GUI elements for various menus and buttons

updated chart bars in the fleet editor to be dynamic and draw from the actual values

Weapons now deal damage by this logic:

x 1 to the same armor type

x .33 to the neighbor armor type

x .25 to the far different armor type