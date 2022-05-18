Rogue Legacy 2 - Patch v1.0.2

Greetings all!

We’re back with our second post-v1.0 patch for Rogue Legacy 2. This update focuses on difficulty balancing to help people reach deeper NGs a little faster, as well as quality-of-life changes for improved overall playability. And of course we’re topping it off with a bunch of bug fixes. It may seem like an eye-popping number of issues resolved, but they’re mostly rare scenarios that inevitably crop up with a game as intricate as RL2. This patch also took a bit longer to release because the team will be taking a hard-earned break after this, and we wanted to make sure everything was as stable as possible before we packed our bags.

RANDOM GAME CRASHES

Unfortunately some players are still experiencing intermittent crashes, and we’ve been working our hardest to address it. It’s a tough bug to splat completely because it’s looking to be hardware-related, and even worse, the cause is coming from two different places. The good news is we do have some solutions.

If you are playing on an Xbox Series controller, please update your controller’s firmware through the Xbox Accessories app. There is a known issue with the Desktop Windows Manager and the older firmware that will cause an assortment of programs to crash (not just RL2).

*A big thank you to the community for pointing us in the right direction on this one.

The other cause appears to come from incorrectly overclocked GPUs and overheating GPUs. Please try disabling any overclocking options in your GPU driver software, and to help with overheating we have included a new Limit Max FPS option in the Graphics Settings.

Still randomly crashing? Don’t forget we have an OpenGL graphics API to help mitigate this. In order to play the OpenGL version, in the game’s Launch Options (found in the Properties on Steam and in your Account Settings on Epic under Additional Command Line Arguments), add the following line: -force-glcore32

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

It’s a Wild World: As you venture deeper into the depths of Rogue Legacy 2, the challenge expectedly creeps up to match. What we didn’t want though, was a sudden wall of difficulty that gamers slam into and could not overcome. That appears to be the case for some of the later biomes, so we’re taking another look at biome difficulty scaling. The Sun Tower is now more forgiving with easier to hit (and harder to get hit by) windmills, reduced platforming struggles, and a sweet gold bonus. The Pishon Dry Lake is also now brighter, and enemies that are dashing towards the player off-screen are highlighted with an icon similar to incoming projectiles (no more cheap shots!).

More Quality, Better Life: A lot of great suggestions from the community have been made regarding how to improve the overall feel for RL2. And while we can’t get everything requested in, we did try to include some major ones, like playing music while paused, mouse-clickable pause menu tabs, more leniency when contact damage is disabled, and right-stick menu movement when shopping.

The Balancing Act Continues: We’ve put all systems through the ringer with this update, and almost nothing has been left untouched. Along with the biome improvements, we’re tweaking Traits, Economy, Skills, Relics, and more. It’s nothing major, but coupled with the quality of life additions we’re hoping this goes a long way towards better playability in general.

Wand vs. Gun: While we were happy with the power levels of the Gunslinger and Mage when Rogue Legacy 2 released in version 1.0, we couldn’t help but feel we could improve their play rates. Oftentimes players would choose easier classes that dealt similar damage, so we’ve bumped up their numbers and added more utility to their kits to match their complex playstyles.

BIOME AND ROOM CHANGES

QOL changes to the biomes to help smooth out the difficulty curve.

NG+0 Easers

NG+0 Easers are special behind-the-scenes modifiers to help make your first run through the game a little easier. More than half the game only becomes available at NG+1-7, so we can reduce difficulty a little bit across the board without breaking game balance.

Reduced NG+0 Enemy Max HP in Castle to Cave from (95% -> 100%) to (94% -> 96%).

Reduced NG+0 Enemy Damage in Castle to Cave from (90% -> 95%) to (90% -> 92%).

Fixed an issue where NG+0 Castle damage mod easer wasn’t using the correct value (95% enemy damage reduction instead of 90%).

Sun Tower

Now grants a +20% gold gain to those traversing the Tower (similar to Axis Mundi).

Windmill hitboxes updated to make them easier to spin kick and easier to dodge.

Prime Hazards update: Removed the explosion damage, and fixed an issue where their body hitbox (what you can hit) was not linked properly and was instead using the hazards hitbox instead.

Reduced platforming difficulty in a few of the rooms.

Pishon Dry Lake

Community: Increased the light radius from the Sun Lantern by 6%.

Increased the light radius without the Sun Lantern by 8%.

General Rooms

Removed the ceiling spikes on those “spike death hall rooms”.

Fairy Rooms

Community: Updated one of the Fairy challenges to remove the timer, and add more explicit rules as to what the player needs to do.

CLASS CHANGES

Mage

The Mage is super, super strong. In fact, in terms of raw DPS it’s #1, and has been for a while. But similar to the Bard, this class’s learning curve is misleadingly steep. So we’ve gone and re-tinkered the Mage to make them more flexible, while also helping direct player towards their appropriate playstyle.

Passive (BIG Buff)

Mana Burn now triggers on weapon attacks AND spin kicks.

Wand of Blasting (BIG Buff)

Now applies SpellBreak to enemies struck by the explosion.

Ronin

Minor changes to make them more reliable in the Pishon Dry Lake.

Katana

No longer destroys breakable props or platforms the player is standing on when attacking upward. The blade SHOULD still strike inside the player (for people playing with No Contact, or are running a Boxer).

Gunslinger (Minor Redesign + Buff)

So, there was a bug with Makeshift Explosive where players with super high FPS could trigger 2 damage ticks with it. That’s actually cool, so we’ve revamped the ability to make it standard while also giving it some additional buffs elsewhere.

Pistol (Buff)

Skill Crits on last bullet count raised from 8 to 10.

Makeshift Explosive (Redesign + Buff)

A second explosion now triggers after a short delay. Both explosions deal damage, destroy projectiles, and generate bonus Mana.

The first explosion knockback is reduced, while second explosions knockback is increased.

Projectile clearing window increased from 0.25 seconds to 0.45 (due to the double explosion).

Magic Damage Scaling increased from 150% to 165% (double hit damage increased from 300% to 330%).

Still has 2 charges.

Dragon Lancer

Lance (Buff)

Dash charge time reduced from 0.55s to 0.50s.

Bard

Lute (Buff - Community)

Note Explosions (from spin kicks) will now apply Status Effects like Amaterasu’s Sun.

Community - Void Beast Byarrrith, Halpharrr and others: No longer deals contact damage while doing their cannon attack.

No longer deals contact damage while doing their cannon attack. Community - Void Beast Byarrrith, Halpharrr and others: Now have a delay to their leap attack (damage only activates after they’re slightly in the air).

Now have a delay to their leap attack (damage only activates after they’re slightly in the air). Community – Lamech: Gravity Well no longer makes his body count as contact damage.

Gravity Well no longer makes his body count as contact damage. Community - Final Boss: During the “throw” attack, the body no longer triggers contact damage (but the swipe still does).

TRAITS

Combative (Buff): Health reduction changed from -30% to -25%.

Bookish (Buff): Health reduction changed from -30% to -25%.

Diva (Community – Buff): Base Gold multiplier raised from 50% to 75%.

Trait Retitling (QOL)

The tagline to Rogue Legacy is "anyone can be a hero", and it has always been our intent to represent Traits in a fun and positive light. And although our goal was to come up with playful ways to expand the conventional idea of a hero, we understand we don't always hit the mark. And so we will be replacing the following Traits with more light-heartedly named ones.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta renamed to One-Hit Wonder.

OCD renamed to Minimalist.

SKILL TREE

With so many Skills to choose from in the Manor, it can be understandably overwhelming for some players. To help direct players into more optimal purchases, we have added a recommendation tag to the following Skills:

Mess Hall (VIT 1).

Fashion Chambers (Equip 1).

Repurposed Mining Shaft (More gold from Traits).

Study Hall (INT 1).

Arsenal (STR 1).

Foundry (Armor 1).

Repurposed Mining Shaft (Bonus gold from Traits - Buff)

Level requirement reduced from 24 to 18.

Institute of Gastronomy (Bonus Int Scaling off of food – Buff + QOL)

In late-late game, Lifesteal and Soulsteal outscales the meat health drop. Buffing Gastronomy should help keep it competitive.

Fixed an issue where the math was multiplicative instead of additive.

Raised INT scaling per level from 2% INT scaling to 4% (raises health gain from meat from 200% INT to 300% INT).

NPCS

Architect (Buff)

Making the Architect a little more approachable and a little less greedy.

Removed the +10% additional fee on first lock.

He will now only take a maximum fee of 70% of all of the player’s gold.

RELICS

Heavy Stone Bargain (Buff)

Community: Now only adds 1 additional Spin Kick stack to Electric Lute instead of 2.

BOSSES

Final Boss

Community: Added a collision delay to large cross attack to sync spawn animation with hitbox.

That Other Boss

Community: Tweak to Prime version to help reduce false positives of [redacted] Masterpiece.

ECONOMY

Ore and Aether (Buff)

More Ore and Aether to play around with. These changes will mostly be felt as you get into NG+1 and beyond.

Increased base drop rate of Aether from Fairy Chests.

Increased base drop rate of Ore from Silver and Gold Chests slightly.

Increased scaling of Aether from Fairy Chests moderately.

Increased Ore scaling from Chests slightly.

Increased Ore scaling from Commanders slightly.

ENEMIES

Fast Attack Indicators (QOL)

Certain enemy attacks that dash/jump towards the player will now display a warning indicator when performed offscreen.

Fireballs now display a warning indicator when dashing from offscreen.

Flying Swords now display a warning indicator when dashing from offscreen.

Certain Skeletons will now display a warning indicator when jumping.

Sword Knights (Nerf)

Reduced damage across all T1/2/3 variants.

GAME SETTINGS AND UI

Menu

Community: Added the ability to toggle music when the game is paused in the game settings.

Added the ability to toggle music when the game is paused in the game settings. Community: Implemented Right stick functionality to all shops. Right stick can now move the scroll bar up and down so that you can view entries in the shop without needing to select them.

Implemented Right stick functionality to all shops. Right stick can now move the scroll bar up and down so that you can view entries in the shop without needing to select them. Added Limit Max FPS option in the Graphics Settings.

Community: Fixed issue where the input when selecting a Teleporter felt very laggy.

House Rules

Each active Burden now increases your House Rules difficulty rating. Stack that difficulty modifier!

MISC QOL

Tutorial

The tutorial sequence has been slightly rejiggered to introduce House Rules.

Death Screen Hints

Additional Death screen hints have been added to the game.

Lineage Screen

If a gold modifier exceeds 100%, it will now sparkle.

Improved visibility of ice projectiles.

Improved visibility on poison bomb spell.

Adjusted scale of Wisp enemy dash telegraph effect.

Updated the icons for Paranoid and Exploding Gasket Syndrome Traits to match the colour of the explosive potions in the game.

Adjusted red text colour on the Architect window for readability.

Adjusted orange text colour on the Player Card right page for readability.

