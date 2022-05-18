Share · View all patches · Build 8764549 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 17:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Room 05 :

Fixing collision on a big rock.

Room 09 :

Fixing connector missing link to go back.

Room 10 :

Removing a very easy way to complete the puzzle.

Room 13 :

Fixing glitch with jump on rocks.

Room 19 :

Wrong door open fixed.

Room 20 :

Achievement fixed when you jump on the void.

Room 25 :

Adding sound for essential cube to resolve puzzle when moving.

Global :

Fixing error when you collect a collectible with wrong number on how many remain.

Connector trigger correction bettwen cube and character.

Debug grab teleportation cube when you dying and regrab a new one.