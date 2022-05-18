 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 18 May 2022

Version 1.6.2 - Fixed the Split Game Issue!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For the past few months, Element TD 2 has been plagued by a bug where, when a game loads, half the players would somehow get split into a separate game instance, making them appear as though they're AFK at the start and then die.

We've been doing some heavy debugging recently, and we believe we've found the issue. As it turns out, it wasn't caused by us, but rather, a change from our server backend that interacted poorly with our setup.

A fix has been applied in Version 1.6.2. If anyone is still encountering this issue, please let us know! In the meantime, we're still working on fixes for the following:

  • Desyncs in Ranked
  • MMR search range being off
  • Being able to pause after you've died
  • Chaos being incompatible with Co-op Boss Variants

We hope have fixes for these out within the next week.

Element TD 2 Content Depot 1018831
